The Surprising Reason Spider-Man: No Way Home Is In The Guinness Book Of World Records
With more than $800 million collected domestically and nearly $1.9 billion worldwide at the box office, 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has beaten its fair share of records. Some of those include the top opening weekend for the month of December, beating out "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" (via Box Office Mojo). It also currently sits as the third highest-grossing movie domestically and the sixth-highest of all time.
Box office results aside, it's also arguably one of the most beloved films released in the last few years. On top of being part of the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, the flick also brought together multiple generations of fans by including past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as well as antagonists from both of their franchises, including Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for the movie sits at a near-perfect 98%. It also received an A+ audience rating from Cinemascore, and it was only the 91st film in the company's history to accomplish this (per The Hollywood Reporter).
The latest record shattered is further proof of the fan love out there for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," though this may be the oddest record this MCU movie will be involved in breaking.
Someone has definitely seen Spider-Man: No Way Home way more than you have
A Florida man(of course) has made his way into Guinness World Records by watching "Spider-Man: No Way Home" 292 times. Mind you, "Spider-Man No Way Home" runs nearly two and a half hours. The time spent watching the film 292 times equates to 30 solid days of viewing, according to the Guinness World Records. Ramiro Alanis is a pro at this point as he previously broke the record for "most cinema productions attended of the same film" for "Avengers: Endgame," appropriately enough. He watched that epic film 191 times in 2019, only to later have his record beaten by someone clocking in 204 watches of "Kaamelott: First Installment," Guinness said in their announcement.
Watching a film like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" nearly 300 times may not seem like hard work, but Alanis had to stick to some fairly strict rules. A watch of the movie only counted if it was uninterrupted in a cinema, meaning no phone or other distractions, and no bathroom breaks. Yes, no bathroom breaks. Alanis revealed that 11 of his viewings of "Avengers: Endgame" didn't count towards his first record, preparing him to make his bladder ironclad this time around.
Why someone would watch "Spider-Man: No Way Home" might seem obvious for superfans, but Alanis said he's holding the record in memory of his grandmother, and he intends to keep it.