The Surprising Reason Spider-Man: No Way Home Is In The Guinness Book Of World Records

With more than $800 million collected domestically and nearly $1.9 billion worldwide at the box office, 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has beaten its fair share of records. Some of those include the top opening weekend for the month of December, beating out "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" (via Box Office Mojo). It also currently sits as the third highest-grossing movie domestically and the sixth-highest of all time.

Box office results aside, it's also arguably one of the most beloved films released in the last few years. On top of being part of the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, the flick also brought together multiple generations of fans by including past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as well as antagonists from both of their franchises, including Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for the movie sits at a near-perfect 98%. It also received an A+ audience rating from Cinemascore, and it was only the 91st film in the company's history to accomplish this (per The Hollywood Reporter).

The latest record shattered is further proof of the fan love out there for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," though this may be the oddest record this MCU movie will be involved in breaking.