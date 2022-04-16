The Character Harrison Ford Wishes Star Wars Had

In the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, the near-simultaneous popularity of both the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises transformed Harrison Ford from a bit player in TV series and small films into one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. In fact, if one were to use two words to describe this era in film history, those might well be "Harrison" and "Ford."

It helped, of course, that his two most beloved characters share a litany of similarities, allowing the line between actor and character to become (in the eyes of fans) even more blurred. Ford's deadpan, sarcastic approach to antihero Han Solo and his reprisal of so many of the famous space smuggler's characteristics in "Indiana Jones" have even birthed a number of theories about the two protagonists' sharing a very strange sort of in-world relation to one another (via The A.V. Club).

The similarities notwithstanding, there is one narrative element of Ford's famed archeologist/action hero that the actor couldn't quite replicate in Solo's surrounding space opera. That element, as "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Ke Huy Quan revealed in a recent tweet, is that of a very specific and special kind of sidekick.