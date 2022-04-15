Jack Lowden On The Surprising Connection Between Slow Horses And The Office - Exclusive

In the British version of "The Office," from which the groundbreaking U.S. series sprung, the town of Slough is just as much of a character as anyone else. What is it about the name "Slough" that makes it the perfect description for "The Office" setting and the place where Lowden's character ends up in "Slow Horse"?

"I don't want to ever speak against Slough but, you know the way that Ricky Gervais as David Brent in 'The Office' rates Slough ... It's considered a very gray place," says Lowden. "It was one of the new towns that sprung up just outside London, but the reason that Slough House is called 'Slough House' is because it's ... so far out of the service, it may as well be in Slough. It is the perfect name for it because of the perception of Slough, which David Brent certainly gave the world ... I don't want to speak too down on Slough, though."

Aside from the setting, Lowden also sees similarities between the two shows because "Slow Horses" can be viewed as an office drama/comedy. However, in the end, it all comes back to them both relying on Slough being its own character.

"I'm a massive 'Office' fan," admits Lowden, adding, "There's a brilliant David Brent song [named 'Slough'] where he says it has 'Europe's biggest trading estate.' That's a lyric in one of his songs, and I think that perfectly sums it up. It's the perfect name for it."

