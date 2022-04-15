Batgirl's Leslie Grace Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Brendan Fraser's On-Set Demeanor

HBO's "Batgirl" film about the origins of classic character Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace) is not pulling any punches. Already, the film promises an impressive cast of accomplished actors. J.K. Simmons is reprising his role as Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, who he previously portrayed in "Justice League." Additionally, fans of the Tim Burton "Batman" films can also rejoice at news that Michael Keaton will once again be playing the caped crusader (via Collider). All of these inclusions to the new "Batgirl" film inspire confidence in what will hopefully be an impressive film. But an equally exciting addition to the cast is news of Brendan Fraser playing main villain Firefly.

Fraser has had experience with DC properties with his role as Robotman in "Doom Patrol." But taking on Firefly is a different level. The character's name might be quaint, but that is no comparison to what he is capable of. With an affinity for pyrotechnics, Firefly is an insidious villain who does not shy away from mass destruction. CinemaBlend reports that Firefly is armed with flamethrowers, sure to put Gotham in dire straits.

There are still many details that have yet to be revealed about the character, but Grace has gone on the record about what it was like working with her on-screen nemesis.