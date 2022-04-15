Batgirl's Leslie Grace Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Brendan Fraser's On-Set Demeanor
HBO's "Batgirl" film about the origins of classic character Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace) is not pulling any punches. Already, the film promises an impressive cast of accomplished actors. J.K. Simmons is reprising his role as Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, who he previously portrayed in "Justice League." Additionally, fans of the Tim Burton "Batman" films can also rejoice at news that Michael Keaton will once again be playing the caped crusader (via Collider). All of these inclusions to the new "Batgirl" film inspire confidence in what will hopefully be an impressive film. But an equally exciting addition to the cast is news of Brendan Fraser playing main villain Firefly.
Fraser has had experience with DC properties with his role as Robotman in "Doom Patrol." But taking on Firefly is a different level. The character's name might be quaint, but that is no comparison to what he is capable of. With an affinity for pyrotechnics, Firefly is an insidious villain who does not shy away from mass destruction. CinemaBlend reports that Firefly is armed with flamethrowers, sure to put Gotham in dire straits.
There are still many details that have yet to be revealed about the character, but Grace has gone on the record about what it was like working with her on-screen nemesis.
Grace found it hard to view Fraser as her enemy
After many years in the entertainment industry, Brendan Fraser continues to garner appreciation from fans. The experienced actor has depicted some of the most iconic action heroes, including his role in 1999's humorous action film, "The Mummy." The film changed action movies for the better, all the while demonstrating an equal partnership between eventual spouses Evie (Rachel Weisz) and Rick O'Connell (Fraser). Firefly's villainy is certainly a departure from his previous affable characters, which is something that Leslie Grace couldn't help but notice when she first started working with him.
"It was so hard because he's our villain and I'm not supposed to like him but he's such a huge teddy bear. He is one of the nicest people that I've ever met," Grace told Variety. She went on to say how impressive it was to watch him work, noting that his previous experiences in action films made him efficient in the fight choreography and stunts required for his role. Grace remarked that the film has amazing stunts, and Fraser's expertise was a sight to see.
With DC's new perspective on gritty "Batman" villains, there is no telling how Fraser will approach the character as of yet. Fans will have to experience it for themselves when "Batgirl" is released on HBO Max.