Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reveals The One Thing That Made Her Nervous About J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons has played many comforting role models in the past. He is the voice of Korra's (Janet Varney) paternal airbending master Tenzin in "Legend of Korra" and even longer ago, the fascinatingly understanding father Mac in "Juno." However, these were not the roles that Leslie Grace thought of when she found out she would be working with the accomplished actor.

"I was so nervous because all I could hear in my head was his voice in 'Whiplash," Grace stated in an interview for Variety. "Like what would he do and say if I didn't get something right?" Simmons' portrayal of jazz band conductor Fletcher in Damien Chazelle's film is a masterclass. Fletcher is demeaning to his band, even slapping his drummer Andrew (Miles Teller) for not keeping tempo and screaming verbal abuse at him. Simmons' portrayal was so captivating that it won him the Academy Award for best supporting actor that year.

Simmons has had quite an intimidating career but the good news for Grace is that "Whiplash" is just a movie. Jim Gordon in all multiverses is dedicated to fighting crime and is an all-around caring person. There could be no better father for Barbara and no better actor to portray him.