Paul Bettany Confirms He Both Is And Isn't In Doctor Strange 2

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has Marvel Cinematic Universe fans speculating endlessly in the lead-up to its premiere date.

The long-awaited sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange" brings director Sam Raimi back into the Marvel fold for the first time since 2007's "Spider-Man," and appears primed to significantly advance both Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) storylines — as well as expand further on the MCU's exponentially-widening multiverse plotline. Audiences got sneak peeks at what a multiverse might mean through the Disney+ series "Loki" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in which Strange's spell-gone-awry temporarily brings Spider-Man characters from other universes into the MCU, but the new movie appears to blow the metaphorical multiversal door off its hinges.

It's hard to say exactly who Strange, Wanda, Wong (Benedict Wong), and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) may encounter in the multiverse beyond Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who turned villain at the end of the last "Doctor Strange" film. Patrick Stewart is confirmed to appear in some capacity, though the exact nature of his role has not yet been revealed; from there on, it only grows more and more speculative.

Wanda's presence in the movie should raise some eyebrows for discerning fans trying to imagine what could happen in the maddening multiverse, too. Olsen has taken something of a star turn for Marvel Studios as it re-tools in the post-"Avengers: Endgame" world, and the character is still reeling from losing Vision (Paul Bettany) to Thanos' crusade for the Infinity Stones.