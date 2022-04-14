Mads Mikkelsen Made Some Surprising Remarks About Harrison Ford's Health

Mads Mikkelsen has been a star in international films since the mid-1990s, making his debut in the 1996 Danish crime drama "Pusher." More recently, the actor has made his name playing villains of all stripes, starring as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the NBC series "Hannibal," terrorist financier Le Chiffre ("The Cypher") in "Casino Royale," and Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

One of Mikkelsen's upcoming projects has him once again joining the cast of a beloved and long-running franchise. "Indiana Jones 5" will see Harrison Ford return as the titular archaeologist, with Mikkelsen and fellow franchise newcomers like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas along for the ride. At the time of writing, the currently untitled movie is still over a year away from its planned June 30, 2023 release date. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen dropped a few details about what it was like working on the upcoming film, including the fact that he plans to take six months off after spending 14 straight months filming "Fantastic Beasts" and "Indiana Jones 5."

The actor also opened up about working with the Ford, and told a story about Ford's physical fitness that may surprise fans of the veteran actor.