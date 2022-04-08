Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Has Rotten Tomatoes Critics Seriously Divided

The upcoming film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (the third film in the prequel series) directed by "Harry Potter" veteran David Yates picks up several years after the events of 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." The new installment follows Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) as he enlists Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to help him fight against Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), the dark wizard seeking out control of the wizarding world. The film also stars Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and Jessica Williams, among many others. J.K. Rowling, who wrote the first two films, returned as a screenwriter, although this time she teamed up with Steve Kloves (aka the writer of all but one of the "Harry Potter" films).

The "Harry Potter" series is undeniably one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Thus, any film in connection to the series is going to face intense scrutiny by critics and fans alike. The first film in the prequel series, 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," fared pretty well with critics, earning itself a 74% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the follow-up film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" didn't even come close to achieving the same kind of success with viewers — it holds a mere 36% Tomatometer score.

So, how does the upcoming "Secrets of Dumbledore" compare to its predecessors when it comes to critical consensus? Well, it falls squarely in the middle at a 62% Tomatometer score, at press time, as it seems that critics are seriously divided about the merits of the new "Fantastic Beasts" film. Here's a rundown of what they think.