Marvel And Disney Look To Win Big At The Emmys

While the annual Golden Globe awards honor accomplishments in TV and film alike, the Emmys is the only major awards shows dedicated solely to TV. One of the biggest winners at the Emmy awards in 2021 was Netflix's British royal family drama "The Crown," which chronicles various time periods in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. "The Crown" single-handedly earned Netflix 11 Emmy awards in categories including Best Drama, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Writing for a Drama Series, among others.

Another streaming exclusive that won singificantly at last year's Emmys was Marvel Cinematic Universe series "WandaVision." While "WandaVision" is far from the first Marvel TV show — it's predated by "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and Netflix's run of Marvel series — it became the first Marvel show to win an Emmy. In fact, "WandaVision" netted Marvel Studios three Emmys in total.

Now, with the 2022 awards ceremony on its way, Marvel and Disney have their sights set on more Emmy wins if all goes according to their plan.