How Chicago Med Fans Really Feel About The Return Of This Original Cast Member

After being largely absent from the show's seventh season apart from a select few episodes, the aloof yet loveable Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) made his triumphant full-time return to the series in Season 7, Episode 18, titled "Judge Not, for You Will Be Judged." Largely healed from the gunshot injury that originally forced him to take time off, Choi returned to the hospital to help an abused patient escape her abuser. It seems that many fans were delighted with the character's return.

"Dr. Choi is backkkk *crying screaming throwing up*," Twitter user @drvnkonlove tweeted. "I've missed him so much I didn't think I would have missed him this much but I did and I'm so happy he's finally back!!!" Another user, @loveylab23, also expressed their enthusiasm, referring to the good doctor as the "Most sane character on the show."

On the other hand, some fans were happy to see Choi back, but were frustrated when he said he wanted the decidedly non-fan-favorite character Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) to remain as the head of the hospital's Emergency Department for a while longer. For instance, Twitter user @the_el_zy tweeted claimed that they shouted out loud in anger at this moment.

Regardless of his character's current trajectory, it appears that Choi's return to "Chicago Med" is cause for celebration in the eyes of many fans. Going forward, the show has one more of its original leads right back where they belong.