The Fast & Furious Franchise May Be Heading For Some Major Changes

It's crazy that the most car-obsessed "family" in movie history started out stealing TVs with built-in DVD players at the start of the franchise. Now eight films later, we've had some of them head into space and others reveal brothers we never knew they had or were unable to see. There's no denying that the "Fast & Furious" franchise has become more bonkers with every explosive installment that followed, and it might well be reaching its peak with its next two chapters, which look to be bringing a close to the franchise — this one, at least.

Set for release on May 19, 2023, "Fast & Furious 10" will be bringing the likes of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson into the fold for an even more explosive chapter leading up to the swan song of the series. Nevertheless, even with these last two installments seemingly setting up a close, producer Neal H. Moritz has recently discussed a future beyond "Fast & Furious 11," and it may put things in reverse in just the right ways.