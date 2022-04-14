Karen Gillan Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Aaron Paul's On-Set Demeanor

Karen Gillan is no stranger to bizarre and unique content. From "Doctor Who" to "Guardians of the Galaxy," she has starred in many popular sci-fi properties and does not appear to be slowing down. Her most recent film, "Dual," tackles the subject of clones, but with a comedic slant. Written and directed by Riley Stearns — the mind behind "The Art of Self-Defense" — the film is set in a world in which those who are terminally ill have the option to create a clone of themselves. This clone is meant to take their place upon their death as a comfort to their loved ones.

This ends up being the choice Sarah (Gillan) makes. However, things take a turn for the interesting when she goes into remission and must fight her clone to the death for the right to keep on living. Sarah is confronted with several obstacles, one of which is her clone already trying to steal her life. Her best option is to train and learn how to kill her clone so she can stay alive with the help of Trent (Aaron Paul). Trent uses his expertise to train Sarah, fighting against her incoordination and reluctance to learn, creating compelling chemistry that shines both on and off camera.