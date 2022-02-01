Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, And Riley Stearns On The Anti-Action Of Dual - Exclusive Interview

"Dual" is premiering at Sundance shortly after "Swan Song," another movie about clones for the terminally ill, premiered on Apple TV. Both movies go in very different directions with this setup, but why do you think so many people are thinking about clones nowadays?

Riley Stearns: I don't think it's necessarily a "nowadays" sort of thing. I do think that it happens to be timing, coincidentally, it happened the way that it did, but I do think that there's this innate interest in confronting yourself. If you could meet yourself or see another version or, potentially, a better version of yourself, how would you react and how would that make you reassess your life? I think that the existential questions that are raised, especially in, it sounds like, in "Swan Song," are a little bit more on the serious and dramatic side. For us, it was more interesting for me to go down a more subversive, darkly comedic route. I feel like even though there's a similar setup, they go in very different directions.

I think my favorite science fiction to deal with this subject is Don Hertzfeldt's "World of Tomorrow" series. Was that an influence?

Stearns: I love that. Don, he's an influence in the sense that he's one of my favorite filmmakers, but it's not necessarily directly influencing this story. Honestly, I don't feel like a lot of things seeped into my consciousness other than my own consciousness for this movie, but I'm sure that there are indirect inspirations throughout that I don't even realize. I bought the ... did the Kickstarter for the Blu-ray of all three of the "World of Tomorrow" films and re-watched them recently. it's one of the best series of films that you can find ever. [I'm a] huge, huge fan of his.