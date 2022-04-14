The Witcher Season 3 Has Added An Arrowverse Star

Netflix's "The Witcher" is currently gearing up for Season 3, with production said to finally be underway. Fans of the popular video game adaptation were gifted that glorious news on Twitter earlier this month, and it appears they've now been tossed yet another "Witcher" coin in the form of some new casting announcements — including the addition of a recurring star from The CW's Arrowverse.

For the third season, Netflix says that fans can expect to see Geralt (Henry Cavill), Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), and the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) hunkering down in the fortress of Aretuza, where they will begin learning more about Ciri's abilities. The official Season 3 synopsis reads, "[Yennefer] hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

When it comes to the new "Witcher" actors, it's unclear what sort of impact they'll have on the show and main characters in the long run. But we do know exactly who they'll be playing and what sort of other projects they've done in the past, which for one of them, includes the aforementioned stint in DC's Arrowverse as both a hero and a villain.