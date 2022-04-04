Netflix Finally Provides The Witcher Season 3 Update Fans Have Been Waiting For
Netflix's "The Witcher" has taken viewers on quite a ride since it first premiered in 2019. Although fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's books or the popular video game adaptations may have been skeptical of Henry Cavill's version of the monster-slaying hero at first, the show has gone on to become a viewer favorite for the streamer. The series is set in a fantasy world known as the Continent and traces the journey of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, as well as Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), a young woman who possesses an incredible power that several people on the Continent would like to get their hands on.
In Season 2, which debuted on the streaming platform in December 2021, Geralt, as Ciri's protector, takes her to the witcher haven Kaer Morhen where she trains to control her powers. Meanwhile, a larger apocalyptic danger threatens the Continent and powerful sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) embarks on a mission to learn more about it. Season 2 left "The Witcher" narrative at an interesting point, with fans hotly anticipating the next installment. Thankfully, Netflix just dropped a piece of news they've all been waiting for.
The Witcher Season 3 is in production
Yes, Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are back on set to film Season 3 of "The Witcher." In a tweet, the official Twitter handle for the show announced: "Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production!" The tweet was accompanied by a photo of what appears to be Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra sitting in their actor chairs with production equipment and crew members on one side and a massive, icy landscape sprawling before them. Since "The Witcher” fan site Redanian Intelligence already reported that Season 3 would begin filming in early 2022, this announcement might not be a complete surprise to devoted fans. Nonetheless, it is a welcome assurance that work on Season 3 is well on schedule.
Below the initial tweet is a follow-up that contains a plot synopsis for the upcoming season. Season 3 will apparently see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer setting up shop in the fortress of Aretuza so that Ciri can receive training. Of course, things don't go to plan, as the synopsis promises that our heroes "discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."
We look forward to seeing how this new harrowing chapter plays out when "The Witcher" Season 3 finally arrives on Netflix.