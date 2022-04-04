Netflix Finally Provides The Witcher Season 3 Update Fans Have Been Waiting For

Yes, Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are back on set to film Season 3 of "The Witcher." In a tweet, the official Twitter handle for the show announced: "​​Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production!" The tweet was accompanied by a photo of what appears to be Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra sitting in their actor chairs with production equipment and crew members on one side and a massive, icy landscape sprawling before them. Since "The Witcher” fan site Redanian Intelligence already reported that Season 3 would begin filming in early 2022, this announcement might not be a complete surprise to devoted fans. Nonetheless, it is a welcome assurance that work on Season 3 is well on schedule.

Below the initial tweet is a follow-up that contains a plot synopsis for the upcoming season. Season 3 will apparently see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer setting up shop in the fortress of Aretuza so that Ciri can receive training. Of course, things don't go to plan, as the synopsis promises that our heroes "discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

We look forward to seeing how this new harrowing chapter plays out when "The Witcher" Season 3 finally arrives on Netflix.