The Suprising Reason Top Gun: Maverick Shot A Jaw-Dropping Amount Of Footage

From "Mission: Impossible" to "Tropic Thunder," Tom Cruise has starred in countless famous titles over the course of his career, with 1986's "Top Gun" enduring as arguably one of his most memorable. Directed by Tony Scott, the film centered on Cruise's Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell: a hotshot pilot who attends the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School and wastes little time rubbing the majority of his contemporaries the wrong way. Nevertheless, no one can deny his skills in the air, even if his cockiness holds him back from reaching his fullest potential.

Overall, "Top Gun" performed well with general audiences and left critics mixed, though it brought home a hefty worldwide gross by the time it left theaters. With that kind of performance, one would imagine that Paramount would've green-lit a sequel almost immediately. However, this wasn't the case, seeing as nearly 40 years after its premiere, its continuation is only now on its way to the silver screen. "Top Gun: Maverick" aims to debut on May 27, 2022, reuniting much of the original cast alongside a handful of franchise newcomers under director Joseph Kosinski.

The film's long gestation period aside, "Top Gun: Maverick" has suffered from numerous COVID-19 pandemic-related delays and other behind-the-scenes circumstances that continually pushed back its arrival. On the bright side, this gave the cast and crew plenty of time to perfect it, amounting to a mammoth amount of shot footage at their disposal. Here's why they filmed so much.