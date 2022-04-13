The Ultimate Abby Episode Of NCIS

The character of Abby Sciuto changed quite a bit over Pauley Perrette's 15-season run as the character on "NCIS," and not everyone was a fan of these changes. For instance, in a Reddit thread about her, one viewer, u/ptazdba, wrote "If you go back and look at her in Season 1, it's almost an entirely different character, personality-wise. I don't know who was writing for her, but she just kept getting more strange until I almost couldn't watch her." While many "NCIS" fans started out loving the character of Abby, many felt that her character didn't grow and mature over the years the way other characters did.

But no matter whether you love or hate Abby, she made an impact on people, with Perrette telling the cast of "The Talk" that she felt proud about making math and science more accessible for young girls who looked up to her character. "These are real people, who now 16 years later have gotten their degrees in science and math all because of Abby," she said.

While there are many episodes that are referred to as Abby-centric or showcase the character's personality more than others, there is one episode that stands out more than the rest, for the fact that it finally gives us a deeper insight into her past.