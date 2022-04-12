NCIS' Mark Harmon Is Worth More Than You Think

When it comes to television's biggest stars and icons, "NCIS" legend Mark Harmon is easily at the top of that list. For nearly two decades, Harmon did his thing on the long-running CBS police procedural, playing fan-favorite Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs until the actor's eventual step away from the role in 2021 ... though, he's not entirely out of the loop just yet (via The Hollywood Reporter). "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," said executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder in a statement last October, when Harmon's exit as a series regular was first announced.

While "NCIS" fans are well-aware of Harmon's reputation on the drama series and the amazing legacy he'll leave behind, it's what the TV star wound up making over the years portraying Gibbs that is actually surprising. While some may not immediately expect Harmon to be at the list of highest-paid actors, he's actually been among the top 5 before in the past (via Forbes), and with that in mind, he's worth more than many would anticipate.