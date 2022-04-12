Karen Gillan Has One Major Avengers: Endgame Regret

When it comes to "Avengers: Endgame," it feels like the Russo Brothers had less of an outline and more of a blueprint the size of a two-bedroom apartment to help bring the final chapter of the Infinity Saga to a close. Here was a story crammed with links to a mammoth collection of films that came before, as well as stuffed with the usual sharp one-liners from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and the rest of the crew. And because of the nature of their time-heist adventure, there are also comparisons to the time travel classic "Back to the Future."

Of course, cast members caught up in the mix of Marvel's most memorable game-changer could be forgiven for letting potential punchlines slip through the net while the fate of the universe was being handled. However, one person who can't quite let go of a chance that was there and missed is Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, the mistreated daughter of Thanos, in the film. It seems that during her appearance in one of the biggest films ever made, there was a perfect opportunity to refer to her other iconic role, and it would've been just what the Doctor ordered, given all this timey-wimey stuff.