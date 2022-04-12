Karen Gillan Has One Major Avengers: Endgame Regret
When it comes to "Avengers: Endgame," it feels like the Russo Brothers had less of an outline and more of a blueprint the size of a two-bedroom apartment to help bring the final chapter of the Infinity Saga to a close. Here was a story crammed with links to a mammoth collection of films that came before, as well as stuffed with the usual sharp one-liners from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and the rest of the crew. And because of the nature of their time-heist adventure, there are also comparisons to the time travel classic "Back to the Future."
Of course, cast members caught up in the mix of Marvel's most memorable game-changer could be forgiven for letting potential punchlines slip through the net while the fate of the universe was being handled. However, one person who can't quite let go of a chance that was there and missed is Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, the mistreated daughter of Thanos, in the film. It seems that during her appearance in one of the biggest films ever made, there was a perfect opportunity to refer to her other iconic role, and it would've been just what the Doctor ordered, given all this timey-wimey stuff.
Karen Gillan regrets not making a Doctor Who reference in Avengers: Endgame
While Marty McFly's adventure gets a mention during Stark and Lang's breaking down of time travel in "Avengers: Endgame," one person who neglected to get a shoutout was the Time Lord himself, Doctor Who. The TARDIS-driving hero who has crossed space, time, and all manner of realities is a reasonably prominent figure in science fiction, and the fact he wasn't referenced is even more shocking given that one of his former assistants was in the scene itself. Karen Gillan herself recently revealed she thinks about leaving that opportunity on the table even now. And she's not the only one who is disappointed.
Recently on Twitter, user @Ozwill wrote, "I am so disappointed in [Karen Gillan] during [Endgame]. She should of said Doctor Who when they were talking time travel in media." For her part, Gillan held up her hands in regret over this. In a quote tweet, she replied, "Honestly the fact I didn't think of that while filming the scene haunts me." We all make mistakes, even if it happens in one of the greatest movie franchises ever made, so we can give her a pass on this one. After all, Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch shared the screen several times and we never once got a multiverse-style nod to Sherlock. That's the real loss.