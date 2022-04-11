Sam Elliott Is Having Second Thoughts About His Power Of The Dog Comments

"1883" star Sam Elliott made headlines in March when he criticized the Oscar-nominated film "The Power of the Dog" (which, by that point, was mere weeks away from earning its director Jane Campion an Oscar win for best director) on Marc Maron's "WTF Podcast" while promoting his "Yellowstone" prequel series (via IndieWire). When Maron asked for his thoughts on the movie, Elliott retorted, "You want to talk about that piece of s***?"

At one point, Elliott noted that he loved Campion's previous work before continuing: "What the f** does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west? And why in the f*** does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, 'This is the way it was.' That f***ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal."

The "1883" star also took issue with the movie's depiction of cowboys, likening them to Chippendale's dancers. He told Maron, "They're all running around in chaps and no shirts. There's all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f***ing movie." It was then that Maron pointed out the film implicitly reveals Benedict Cumberbatch's character is a repressed gay man — something, it should be noted, is also true of the movie's source material, Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name.

Shortly after the "WTF" episode went live, Elliott's remarks set the internet grapevine on fire. It wasn't long before the press began asking those involved with "The Power of the Dog" to react.