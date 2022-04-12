Kiefer Sutherland Reveals His Secret To Filming Action In The Contractor And 24 - Exclusive

Kiefer Sutherland acknowledged that while action sequences in movies and TV shows are exhilarating to watch, filming them is a very different experience. "[The secret to filming realistic action is taking] it piece by piece," Sutherland revealed. "If you don't understand that it needs to be broken down and filmed piece by piece, you can become quite exasperated very quickly. It's really mechanical in order for everybody to be safe, and it takes time, and it takes experience."

Fortunately, Sutherland and his colleagues came into "The Contractor" with enough experience with stunts and fighting that they were able to ensure the movie's action sequences were filmed successfully and safely. "I have experience with [action], and Chris [Pine] certainly did and so did ['The Contractor' director] Tarik [Saleh]," Sutherland shared. "Also ... I can't emphasize enough how nice it was to work with people [who] all listened to each other. The director is always in charge, but when you have a director that's willing to lean into your own expertise, then that's always a really nice situation. It was shot really beautifully."

"The Contractor" is now playing in select theaters, and is also available on demand and for digital purchase.