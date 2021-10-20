The Ghost Rider TV Series You'll Sadly Never Get To See

In 2016, TV series "Agents of SHIELD" announced that it would be introducing Marvel antihero Ghost Rider in its fourth season. Gabriel Luna, who previously appeared on series like "Prison Break" and "True Detective," was the actor tasked with portraying this new version of the character.

Luna's role on "Agents of SHIELD" marked the second time the hero appeared in live action. Previously, Nicolas Cage portrayed Ghost Rider in two standalone films before the movie series was canned. Upon the completion of the fourth season of "Agents of SHIELD," Luna ended his tenure as Ghost Rider, as well (via IMDb). However, this was not always going to be the case; he was once slated to reprise his role as the star of a "Ghost Rider" TV series. In a move that surprised even Marvel, Hulu canceled the show midway into its development.

Now, in the context of a larger article about the Ghost Rider character on ComicBook.com, Luna has provided some new insight into the "Ghost Rider" show that never was.