Final Trailer For Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Seeks To Charm Fans Into Theaters

Warner Bros. released its final trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" on Monday, showcasing some new footage and hints about the movie's plotline in an attempt to entice fans to catch the third installment of the "Harry Potter" spin-off when it hits U.S. movie theaters on April 15. The film — which appears to reposition and simplify the principal cast's main goal of apprehending Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) — brings Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner) back together to try to stop Grindelwald and Credence (Ezra Miller) before they plunge the wizarding world into a war that could break out into the Muggle world as well.

The new "Fantastic Beasts" movie follows 2018's "Crimes of Grindelwald," which did not fare well critically – Rotten Tomatoes data shows that only 36% of critics and 54% of audiences enjoyed the movie. The second film in what Warner Bros. is still calling a five-part series also proved the least profitable Wizarding World film ever in the United States, grossing only $160 million domestically on a budget of $200 million (via Box Office Mojo).

Warner Bros. brought screenwriter Steve Kloves back to co-write the new film with "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling, whose screenplays for the series' first two films were her first-ever attempts at writing for the screen (via Wizarding World Digital). Here is some of the new information that the final trailer for "Secrets of Dumbledore" brings fans.