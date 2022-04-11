Final Trailer For Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Seeks To Charm Fans Into Theaters
Warner Bros. released its final trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" on Monday, showcasing some new footage and hints about the movie's plotline in an attempt to entice fans to catch the third installment of the "Harry Potter" spin-off when it hits U.S. movie theaters on April 15. The film — which appears to reposition and simplify the principal cast's main goal of apprehending Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) — brings Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner) back together to try to stop Grindelwald and Credence (Ezra Miller) before they plunge the wizarding world into a war that could break out into the Muggle world as well.
The new "Fantastic Beasts" movie follows 2018's "Crimes of Grindelwald," which did not fare well critically – Rotten Tomatoes data shows that only 36% of critics and 54% of audiences enjoyed the movie. The second film in what Warner Bros. is still calling a five-part series also proved the least profitable Wizarding World film ever in the United States, grossing only $160 million domestically on a budget of $200 million (via Box Office Mojo).
Warner Bros. brought screenwriter Steve Kloves back to co-write the new film with "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling, whose screenplays for the series' first two films were her first-ever attempts at writing for the screen (via Wizarding World Digital). Here is some of the new information that the final trailer for "Secrets of Dumbledore" brings fans.
Dumbledore and Grindelwald meet face-to-face in the final trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"
The final trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" showcases Albus Dumbledore putting his team of wizards trying to defeat Grindelwald together at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the trailer, Dumbledore sets the group's eyes on the Kingdom of Bhutan, which Dumbledore says is home to some of the world's most important magic.
Previously unreleased footage in the new and final trailer also appears to show Newt losing some sort of duel in a forest before being saved by one of the series' titular fantastic beasts, as well as a scene that may take place on the Hogwarts Express in which Newt details Dumbledore's plan to their allies and more political rallies as the wizarding world plunges into a conflict alongside the Muggle world's lurch into World War II. It appears Dumbledore will finally have a direct confrontation with Grindelwald in the movie too — one of the trailer's final shots meets the world's most powerful wizards face-to-face, wands raised, seemingly prepared to strike.
Although Warner Bros. and "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling have promised two more "Fantastic Beasts" films, trailers for the latest installment in the franchise give the story some notion of finality. Dumbledore and Grindelwald's final duel does not take place until 1945, and the new film reportedly takes place in the 1930s, so don't expect Grindelwald's eventual apprehension in this movie (via Collider). However, fans can likely expect answers to who Credence really is following Grindelwald's identification of him as Aurelius Dumbledore at the end of the last movie.