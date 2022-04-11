Severance's Tramell Tillman On What It Takes To Bring His 'Off-Kilter' Character To Life - Exclusive

As Mr. Milchick on the science fiction-based psychological thriller "Severance," Tramell Tillman has proven to be the breakout star of the critically acclaimed series — currently holding a stellar 98% on Rotten Tomatoes — which streams on Apple TV+.

Directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken, "Severance" follows a Lumon Industries employee named Mark (Scott) whose work memories are permanently separated from his non-work memories as part of a "severance" program. As Milchick, Tillman supervises the severed floor, where he rules with an iron fist — until he decides it's time for a "music dance experience" or a deviled egg party for his workers.

Tillman's movements are often mechanical, nearly robotic. He goes from ominously smiling while rolling in a catering cart featuring a "melon bar" to running down the labyrinthine hallways with the speed and focus of the T-1000 from "Terminator 2" in order to stop an employee from doing something against the rules.

In Milchick, Tillman has helped breathe life, dark humor, and depth — albeit cryptic — into a character that might otherwise be unlikable. It's a role the relative newcomer takes very seriously while also having fun with it. During a recent interview with Looper, Tillman explained exactly how he prepares to get into Milchick's headspace every day on the "Severance" set.