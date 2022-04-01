Severance's Tramell Tillman On Working With An All-Star Cast And What It's Really Like On The Set - Exclusive Interview

Milchick is so creepy. I don't know how you can make a smile so creepy, but you do, almost like he's a robot. What does it take to get into his headspace?

It's almost robotic, but it's not quite. There is a slightly removed energy that Milchick has. I use a lot of physicality. I do a lot of breathing exercises. I did a lot of pushups and squats, and a lot of calisthenics to keep the energy moving because I wanted to create a character who moved like a duck on water — very still, very quiet, very simple, but then there's this engine happening underneath the water. That was really interesting for me to explore, and, also, it spoke to the world and the tone of the show because you never knew what was going to happen.

I felt that Milchick embodies this unexpected energy, this creepy energy — an energy where you want to trust him, and you should trust him, but you definitely don't want to cross him, creating an atmosphere where he's a little off kilter, like you said, that creepy smile. He has this really great smile, but it's a little bit off.

When you smile, I think, "Oh boy, something's coming..."

Mm-hmm. It's ominous or anticipatory. There's something underneath it.

Sometimes I feel like he is teetering on feeling empathy for these workers, and then he snaps right back into cracking the whip, and it's like, "Nope, he has no empathy." Should we see him as sympathetic at all?

I like to see him as, and I portrayed him as, a character who is empathetic to these people on the floor. He's the type of guy that is a by-any-means-necessary fellow. He has a job to do, and he believes in the capabilities and the talent — the potential, if you will — of the innies that are a part of this severed floor. His job is to maintain order, to keep focus in the workplace, because he has people that he has to answer to as well.

Unfortunately, what we see in Season 1 is the manipulation, the control. For me, it takes the humanity out of Milchick if we label him as completely unempathetic, and I get so much joy in playing complex characters, so I always add that there is hope that he has for these innies. It might not be displayed in the best possible way.