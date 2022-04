Here's How Robert Eggers Really Feels About The Batman

Shockingly, an unconventional filmmaker like Robert Eggers doesn't completely hate "The Batman." Eggers may not watch many superhero films, and hasn't read comics since he was a kid, but he still found plenty to enjoy in Matt Reeves' moody take on the caped crusader.

"I saw it really just because Rob [Pattinson] is my friend. But I liked it, and I learned a lot of stuff from it, frankly," Eggers told the Guardian. "I applaud Matt Reeves for keeping an identity and making a film like that. I can't imagine. I guess I just made a big movie, but it's not the same."

When you get down to it, Eggers' enjoyment of "The Batman" actually isn't too surprising. As far as superhero movies go, "The Batman" differs greatly from its contemporaries in terms of tone and structure. Compared to Batman's last appearance in the bombastic team-up picture that is "Zack Snyder's Justice League," Reeves' take on the character and his world is much closer in style to the films that Eggers makes. In time, this could open the way for Hollywood to make more artistically driven superhero films, but that's a big "maybe." So for now, "The Northman" will have to do.