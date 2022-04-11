Here's How Robert Eggers Really Feels About The Batman

Robert Eggers made waves with the release of his first two films: "The VVitch: A New-England Folktale" and "The Lighthouse." The former of these, a 2015 horror film capitalizing on the folklore of colonial New England, was released to critical acclaim and grossed over $40 million at the box office despite its meager $4 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). Meanwhile, 2019's "The Lighthouse," a psychological drama detailing the delirious downward spiral of two deranged lighthouse keepers played by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, debuted to similar success and even netted itself a nomination for an Academy Award (via IMDb). Both films bask in their own eccentricities, proudly heading in directions indicative of anything but Hollywood's mainstream movie machine, a tradition Eggers certainly continues with his upcoming Viking-inspired revenge tale, "The Northman."

But while Eggers tends to forsake mainstream movies as a filmmaker, he isn't above enjoying them from time to time. In a recent interview with the Guardian, the "Northman" director let slip that he had seen "The Batman," DC's latest reiteration of the Dark Knight formula, starring Robert Pattinson. You might expect a guy like Eggers would levy heavy criticism for something so conventionally popular, but this isn't so. In reality, how Robert Eggers really feels about "The Batman" will probably surprise you.