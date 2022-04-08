How The Stars Of Everything Everywhere Approached The Movie's Insane Action - Exclusive

Veteran stunt coordinator and fight choreographer Timothy Eulich says that the stars of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" were ready for anything when it came to the sci-fi movie's highly stylized action sequences.

Eulich — who worked with "Everything Everywhere" directors Dan Scheinert and Daniel Kwan on their first film, "Swiss Army Man," and a number of their music videos and commercials — was the stunt coordinator on this ambitious film, in which a beleaguered laundromat owner and matriarch named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) discovers that she holds the fate of the multiverse in her hands.

While Eulich says that Yeoh — known as a legendary action star around the world — was, not surprisingly, "fully prepared to do pretty much everything," he also tells Looper that co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and the other members of the cast were also more than ready to do their own stunts.

"Everyone was game," Eulich reveals. "I think having Michelle as number one on the call sheet really raised the bar for the entire cast. They all wanted to come in and do as much of their action as they possibly could and they did. You can really see that in the final edit of this film."

But Eulich also acknowledges that a time often comes in a shoot when the actors have to step aside and let the trained professionals take over. "It's always my goal as a stunt coordinator to have the actors do as much as they can possibly do, if not everything," he explains. "But there is some danger there, and at the end of the day ... I want to make sure everybody goes home to their family in one piece, safely."