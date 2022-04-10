Where Is Amazon's The Boys Actually Filmed?

Based on the comic book series of the same name, "The Boys" is a unique superhero story that takes a hard look at the dark side of stardom and analyzes the way worshipping superheroes affects humanity. Featuring an all-star cast led by Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Antony Starr, and Karen Fukuhara, "The Boys" ups the ante with each and every episode. The series doesn't shy away from the violence and gore that might realistically come from beings having larger-than-life powers, as well as tackling many other themes that are often not explored quite so thoroughly in mainstream superhero movies, including corruption, absolute power, and celebrity entitlement ... not to mention Homelander's strange obsession with milk.

The main characters are constantly moving around, primarily due to the fact that the titular boys are vigilantes on the run from Vought International, a corporation that profits off of the popularity of the superheroes. They're never in the same place for long, and although establishing shots indicate that the series takes place in New York City, is that where "The Boys" is actually filmed?

Lucky for you, we have the answer below.