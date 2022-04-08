What The Actor Who Played Baby Luke And Leia In Revenge Of The Sith Looks Like Today - Exclusive

On whether or not Barton knows the story behind how he ended up playing both baby Luke and Leia in "Revenge of the Sith," he said, "I do. I was born up in Marin, and that's where my dad was working on the movie. George Lucas was going to use a doll for the movie." Noting his dad's work as the film's editor, he added, "Since my dad was up there working right as they were filming, he's like, 'I just had a newborn. Let's bring him in, instead of using a doll.'"

The scenes certainly wouldn't look the same if the film used CGI or a doll, as Barton explained: "They wanted to do closeups, but they really couldn't [use] a doll, so they brought me in. My mom came in, and they put me up there and used me for however long they chose to."

We asked if Barton has any interest in pursuing acting or if he took it up at school, and he answered, "My mom is pretty big in commercial acting, so she does a lot of that, but mostly, behind the cameras, [is] what I'd be interested [in], maybe even cinematography. The only other time I've been in front of the camera is I was an extra in 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'"

Barton did, however, put his photography skills to use when he was in school. "I started my own photography business in eighth grade," he told us. "I ran that for a couple years and then shut that down once high school got pretty heavy on workload and stuff. Since then, I've been doing a lot of personal photography stuff for my Instagram and stuff that I'm interested in."