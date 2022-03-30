Everything Everywhere Directors Reveal What It's Like Working With These Iconic Actresses - Exclusive

What do you do when you have the chance to work with one of the most popular and legendary actresses of her generation? You grab the opportunity, of course — and then you sign up another iconic actress to join her.

That's what directors and writers Daniel Kwan and Dan Scheinert (known collectively as Daniels) did for their mind-bending new film, "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American woman whose everyday problems — a dysfunctional family, a struggling laundromat business, an overbearing father, and a relentless IRS agent — are overshadowed when she learns that all of existence (i.e., the multiverse) is in danger, and she is the only one who might save it.

The renowned Yeoh, famous for her work in Hong Kong action cinema as well as Hollywood hits like "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," came aboard the film early on. Meanwhile, in the role of IRS agent Deidre Beaubeidra — who is present in various forms throughout the multiverse as well — the filmmakers cast the equally celebrated Jamie Lee Curtis, longtime star of the "Halloween" franchise as well as classics like "Trading Places," "True Lies," "A Fish Called Wanda," and the recent "Knives Out."

Asked about having these two incredible women of the screen in their film — which marks the first time the two have ever worked together — Daniel Kwan laughingly admits to Looper, "We definitely broke their brains a couple times on set."