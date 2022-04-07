How Curse Of Oak Island's Alex Lagina Really Feels About Treasure-Hunting

In an interview with My North, Alex was asked for his thoughts about the true goal regarding the search that propels "The Curse of Oak Island," to which he replied, "I would like to see, more than anything, some verification of things that have already been discovered. That's why, in the first season, we searched the beaches for coconut fiber — which was something that was documented -– because we wanted to see if it was really there. A lot of things have been done on Oak Island, and while records may have been kept well by one person, they didn't transfer to the next person, so a lot of these discoveries have been lost during all the excavations."

He continued and explained that he is not as interested in discoveries which might prompt viewers to form brand-new theories — after all, that just makes the whole thing even messier — but rather, that he'd love to see more discoveries that prove that — at least — elements of older theories are accurate.

Judging by these comments, it appears as if Alex's primary goal is, simply enough, to verify that any of the stories surrounding Oak Island are true: he isn't necessarily interested in any kind of valuable treasure. Which makes sense, because on a family level, of course he just wishes to see his father and uncle proven to be correct in their long-standing search to uncover the supposed secret history of the island.