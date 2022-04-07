James Bond Fans Just Got The Streaming News They've Been Waiting For

With the departure of Daniel Craig, James Bond is on ice until they find a new actor to play Britain's top spy. However, that doesn't mean that Bond and his numerous adventures should fall by the wayside. We probably don't need to tell you that there's an entire catalog of mainline Bond flicks 25 films strong that date back to the 1960s, all of which are just begging for a rewatch. The only problem is that there hasn't been a singular place on the internet where "James Bond" fans can stream the whole series. But that's about to change.

In light of Amazon's recent acquisition of MGM, the company that co-owns and produces "James Bond" in collaboration with Eon, it makes sense that Amazon has had plans for the series. According to Empire, Amazon has announced that it will be hosting all 25 core "James Bond" films on Amazon Prime Video starting April 15. This is essentially the news that "James Bond" fans have been waiting for. However, there are some caveats to the deal.