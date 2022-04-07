We Finally Know When Kara Killmer Is Coming Back To Chicago Fire

It seems that fans will not have to wait too much longer to see Sylvie Brett rejoin the Firehouse 51 team. In an interview with Parade.com, "Chicago Fire" showrunner Derek Haas explained that viewers will witness Kara Killmer's return in the Season 10 finale, which has now been confirmed to be airing on May 25. The episode promises to be a historic moment for the family of characters on "Chicago Fire," as it will feature the marriage between Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd. It makes sense that Killmer will make her return to celebrate the occasion with her coworkers, but it also seems somewhat likely that it won't just be her who's coming back for the finale.

When Jesse Spencer's Matthew Casey left the show earlier in the season, he promised that he would return for the wedding ceremony, as he is supposed to be Severide's best man. Haas wouldn't outright confirm anything regarding Casey's return in the interview, but he acknowledged that it was a likely possibility. With the slew of permanent and temporary departures from the series recently, it would be really special to see all of these characters in the same room once again.

It seems likely that the finale episode of "Chicago Fire" Season 10 will feature both a union and several more reunions with some sorely missed characters. For now, fans will have to wait and see how the big event plays out in late May.