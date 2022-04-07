We Finally Know When Kara Killmer Is Coming Back To Chicago Fire
If there's one thing that the "One Chicago" franchise does well, it's crafting compelling casts of loveable characters for fans to connect with. "Chicago Fire," the long-running series that centers around the complex personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters in the Windy City, is no exception. Over the past decade, the series has been host to a large ensemble cast with plenty of interesting characters for fans to root for.
But throughout the show's ongoing 10th season, that cast has sported a few glaring omissions. Jesse Spencer's straight-laced Lieutenant Matthew Casey — the show's original lead, no less — recently exited the series after 10 seasons. Meanwhile, Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd took a prolonged leave of absence for several episodes around the same time. Now, Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett has also taken a sabbatical from the series. Naturally, fans have been missing a few of their favorite "Chicago Fire" characters, but it seems like they will have some relief soon as the timing of Killmer's return has now been revealed. And there may be one other reunion for fans to look forward to.
Killmer will return in the Season 10 finale ... alongside a special guest?
It seems that fans will not have to wait too much longer to see Sylvie Brett rejoin the Firehouse 51 team. In an interview with Parade.com, "Chicago Fire" showrunner Derek Haas explained that viewers will witness Kara Killmer's return in the Season 10 finale, which has now been confirmed to be airing on May 25. The episode promises to be a historic moment for the family of characters on "Chicago Fire," as it will feature the marriage between Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd. It makes sense that Killmer will make her return to celebrate the occasion with her coworkers, but it also seems somewhat likely that it won't just be her who's coming back for the finale.
When Jesse Spencer's Matthew Casey left the show earlier in the season, he promised that he would return for the wedding ceremony, as he is supposed to be Severide's best man. Haas wouldn't outright confirm anything regarding Casey's return in the interview, but he acknowledged that it was a likely possibility. With the slew of permanent and temporary departures from the series recently, it would be really special to see all of these characters in the same room once again.
It seems likely that the finale episode of "Chicago Fire" Season 10 will feature both a union and several more reunions with some sorely missed characters. For now, fans will have to wait and see how the big event plays out in late May.