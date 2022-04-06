This Fan-Favorite Grey's Anatomy Character Is Returning In Season 18

Great news for lovers of Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh. Per a post on Walsh's Instagram, she's going to appear on the show one more time, during the May 5 episode of "Grey's Anatomy." There's no further word thus far as to what the episode will be about or even what it will be titled at press time, but for fans of the character, it's undeniably exciting news. Per Deadline, Walsh was slated for "multiple" appearances during Season 18, so there's no current word as to whether this will be her final guest spot.

Addison's appeared twice on the show thus far during Season 18, most recently in October 2021. The first time was during Episode 3, the "Grey's Anatomy"/"Station 19" crossover outing "Hotter than Hell." In it, Addison unexpectedly returns to the hospital to help Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) with his troublesome flock of new interns. She then appears in Episode 4, "With a Little Help from My Friends." It saw Addison deal with a patient experiencing post-surgical complications. More importantly, she finally encounters Meredith. Together, they mourn over their shared loss of Derek, and Addison admits her guilt over never achieving closure with her ex-husband or meeting his children. In the episode's last scene she arrives at Meredith's house and finally meets Derek's kids — Zola, Bailey, and Ellis.

Walsh was a regular presence on "Grey's Anatomy" from Season 2 to Season 3. Addison subsequently became the subject of the franchise's first spin-off series, "Private Practice," which took the character to Los Angeles and lasted for six seasons. Before returning to "Grey's Anatomy" for Season 18, she popped up on the show a few more times from 2008 to 2011.