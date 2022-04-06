This Bridgerton Couple Might Get Even More Screen Time In Season 3

Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn and developed for television by Chris Van Dusen, "Bridgerton" follows the love lives of the Bridgerton siblings and their peers in Regency-era London. Each season focuses on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings as they find their romantic match, beginning in Season 1 with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who falls for the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Next up, we saw Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) court Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), only to end up falling in love with her sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), instead in Season 2.

While these two matches may be the only ones to end in marriage thus far, other characters have experienced their own romantic ups and downs. For example, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has been pining after Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), despite his Season 1 romance with Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker).

In opposition to her best friend Penelope's desire for love, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) has spent much of the series resentful of the fact that marrying a man is considered the top priority for a young woman. This is precisely why it's a bit surprising — to the viewer, as well as to Eloise — when she begins to fall for Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), a print shop worker.

While Season 3 will likely focus on Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) love story, one of the couples mentioned above will also be getting more screen time.