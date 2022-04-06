This Bridgerton Couple Might Get Even More Screen Time In Season 3
Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn and developed for television by Chris Van Dusen, "Bridgerton" follows the love lives of the Bridgerton siblings and their peers in Regency-era London. Each season focuses on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings as they find their romantic match, beginning in Season 1 with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who falls for the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Next up, we saw Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) court Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), only to end up falling in love with her sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), instead in Season 2.
While these two matches may be the only ones to end in marriage thus far, other characters have experienced their own romantic ups and downs. For example, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has been pining after Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), despite his Season 1 romance with Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker).
In opposition to her best friend Penelope's desire for love, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) has spent much of the series resentful of the fact that marrying a man is considered the top priority for a young woman. This is precisely why it's a bit surprising — to the viewer, as well as to Eloise — when she begins to fall for Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), a print shop worker.
While Season 3 will likely focus on Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) love story, one of the couples mentioned above will also be getting more screen time.
We'll see more of Eloise and Theo next season
While speaking with The Wrap, "Bridgerton" creator Chris Van Dusen discussed bringing in a love interest for Eloise — despite the fact that the character of Theo doesn't exist in the books. He was asked why they decided to make Eloise's love interest of a different class — after all, their class difference is one of the reasons that their romance doesn't advance further in Season 2.
Van Dusen responded, "I think, you know, it was time for Eloise. And like I've said before, and as I think everyone suspected, she was going to have no interest in these debutante balls and putting on these incredibly restrictive ball gowns and going out and practicing her dance steps and dancing with other men. She'd much rather be out pursuing what she loves, you know, these intellective matters."
The creator also revealed that fans can expect more of the Eloise and Theo romance next season, as he believes it's a key part of Eloise's journey. Van Dusen concluded, "I think some work has definitely been done this season to set Eloise up for future seasons and I think Theo's very much a part of that."
We can't wait to see Eloise's romance with Theo develop further in Season 3 of "Bridgerton."