Bridgerton Season 2 Just Set A New Record For Netflix

In December of 2020, Netflix released "Bridgerton" — the Regency era romantic drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes — to instant acclaim and popularity. Season 1 introduced the show's set of characters, including the Bridgerton family, whose eight siblings would each be the focus of a season. The first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she fell in love with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings who previously declared he would never marry. As reported by Deadline, it was watched by 82 million households globally within a month of its release, becoming Netflix's most popular series ever at the time (it was later one-upped by "Squid Game"). Naturally, Season 2 was inevitable — as were Seasons 3 and 4, which have already been renewed (via Variety).

Season 2 of "Bridgerton" was released on March 25, 2022. The sophomore season follows the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who, determined to marry, sets his sights on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) — only to find himself falling for her sister, Kate (Simone Ashley) instead. It's been about a week and a half since the second season was released, which means that fans have had plenty of time to binge the beloved show, and new fans have had plenty of time to catch up on the first season to tune in for the second. So what does this mean for the show's ratings on the streaming service?

Well, to no one's surprise, "Bridgerton" has already broken records.