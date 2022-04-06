Chicago Fire Producer Andrea Newman Reveals The Actor Who's The 'Big Brother' On Set

In addition to Andrea Newman, "Chicago Fire" co-creator Derek Haas and stars Eamonn Walker ("Chief Boden") and Hanako Greensmith ("Violet Mikami") were on hand for the roundtable. When asked to pick an actor or character from the past who has left the show that he'd like to see return, Walker refused to choose just one, saying it was too "difficult."

"We've had so many good people come through — some stay a long time, some stay a little bit," says Walker. "I have enjoyed many of the actors in the 10 years I've been here, and like the real fire service, people come and go, so we have to kind of wrap our heads around it."

While he may have been playing coy, Newman thinks something larger is going on with his avoidance of the question.

"Eamonn is one of the reasons that we've been here 10 years," says Newman. "Not only is he a fantastic performer, but he's kind of ... the big brother of everyone on set. He keeps it all together. He's always the one keeping all of the cast together as a unit. So every guest actor that comes in, he takes them under his wing. He's amazing that way. So that's probably why he can't play favorites — he connects with everybody. He's an amazing guy."

Season 10 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.