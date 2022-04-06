Maria Bakalova Compares Her Romances In Borat And The Bubble - Exclusive

The choice between Pedro Pascal and Rudy Giuliani logically seems like a very easy one. Giuliani comes off extremely poorly in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," to say the least, while Pascal is generally considered to be a very attractive and likable actor. Maria Bakalova, however, is a natural comedian, so when asked to choose between Pedro Pascal or Rudy Giuliani as her preferred on-screen love interest, she responded in a fittingly humorous manner.

"That's a tie," she initially answered, going on to say, "When one of them is like pure love, the other one is–" She was cut off by co-star Harry Trevaldwyn, who filled in the blanks with "Pedro Pascal." Noting that her astrological sign is Gemini (one shared by fellow co-star Samson Kayo), she declared it to be "a very hard choice." Ultimately, she made her decision: "Let's stick to the recent one. I'm going to say Pedro." As for Giuliani, she says, "I'm sorry. He will understand."

"The Bubble" is now streaming on Netflix.