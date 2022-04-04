Why The Bubble Isn't Getting The Reaction Netflix Hoped For

Many viewers turn to Rotten Tomatoes before watching a new movie. It's a good way to get a quick snapshot to see what critics are saying about new releases so that you can determine if a particular story is worth your time or not. And when it comes to "The Bubble," there's a good chance that anyone who turned to the site decided not to watch "The Bubble" after seeing what critics had to say.

The film currently stands at 24% on the Tomatometer from critics, with the consensus from the site being, "Meandering and mostly unfunny, 'The Bubble' gums up an all-star cast with hackneyed gags about showbiz and pandemic life." Those sentiments can be seen throughout many critics' reviews, as many of them believed the movie wasn't as funny as its comedic pedigree would ordinarily suggest, and everything it has to say about both the pandemic and show business has been done better before.

Just take this sample from Jessica Kiang of The Los Angeles Times, "A movie so staggeringly unfunny as to be barely recognizable as comedy at all." Adam White of Independent thought there was promise in the premise, but ultimately, the film simply fell short: "There are occasional flashes of barbed, satirical wit here. Generally, though, 'The Bubble' resembles a flutter of loose ideas, to which a vast ensemble of reliably funny actors have been tasked with adding [color]." Suffice to say, it's probably not the reaction Netflix hoped for with its massive comedy, and hopefully, future endeavors fare better.