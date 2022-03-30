Maria Bakalova, Samson Kayo, And Harry Trevaldwyn Bring The Laughs In The Bubble - Exclusive Interview

From what I know about Judd Apatow movies, they tend to have a lot of improv. Were there any particular moments that you improvised in this movie that you're particularly proud of?

Trevaldwyn: Yeah, there were so many ... he always left room for improvisation. There was also a team of writers and they'd provide suggestions and stuff like that, but I remember one ... because of the number of extras, I had to do a safety talk about all the different rules and stuff like that. There were lots of stand-ins, and it put so much pressure. They were all masked up, so it looked like everyone was like, "What else are you going to say, clown?" Yeah, that was a fun one.

Kayo: Mine was the day ... You know that day we did the meditation?

Trevaldwyn: Yeah, but I wasn't there for that one. I was so sad.

Kayo: Oh my gosh. Leslie killed me that day. It was so funny because Guz [Khan] kept doing this thing where him and David [Duchovny] had an altercation, and Leslie [Mann] was sitting down, and I was looking at Leslie breaking. Every time I saw her break, I would break, and we would be laughing. Even during the scene, when I... Walking out the door, where Guz runs away and does... That was funny, man. That was so much improv because he just kept going and going and going. It was hilarious.

Were there any scenes that were cut from the movie that you wish were included?

Trevaldwyn: Yes. There is a scene where we all have baby animals and they are so cute.

Bakalova: Oh my God.

Kayo: Oh yeah.

Trevaldwyn: Maria and I... Everyone else had these very well-behaving animals, and I had this duckling who despised me. It was like this horrible... I had to pick them out of a huddle. They were terrified. Maria had this cat that was going to kill my duckling. We were clutching them, when everyone else had these little baby bunnies, and Maria and I were like...

Bakalova: That was probably the happiest day on set because there was an ice cream truck –

Kayo: Oh yeah, the vegan ice cream.

Bakalova: Everybody had their animals, and they were all trained, well behaved, except ours because my cat couldn't stop [going], "Meow!" and his duck was always like, "Quack!"

Trevaldwyn: That was really stressful.