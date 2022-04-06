Christina Kim And Robert Berens Discuss How Their Experiences On Supernatural And Lost Impacted Kung Fu - Exclusive

The CW's "Kung Fu" is a reboot of the 1970s series of the same name, but the show isn't interested in nostalgia so much as updating the premise for a contemporary audience. Creator Christina M. Kim has reimagined the show as the saga of Chinese American Nicky Shen, who becomes the protector of her San Francisco neighborhood and beyond after spending three years training in Kung Fu at a Shaolin monastery. The show maintains all the action and adventure of the original but has also built its own intricate mythology and made Nicky's endearing, supportive family the emotional anchor of the story.

It's a setup that Kim and her co-showrunner Robert Berens maintain in the show's second season, enabling them to deepen the show's many characters and relationships even as they face more overwhelming and personal threats. Before "Kung Fu," Kim and Berens were involved in writing and producing an impressive roster of shows. Kim is a veteran of series like "Lost," "Blindspot," and "Hawaii Five-0," while Berens spent years working on "Supernatural" and has also been a consulting producer on "Doom Patrol."

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Kim and Berens revealed what they brought from their previous TV experience to "Kung Fu."