The Major Batman Character You Likely Didn't Know Law & Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni Played

With more than four decades of film and television credits to his name, Christopher Meloni has become one of the most recognizable "tough guy" types in Hollywood. With that said, as the actor's fervid fanbase can attest, Meloni's skill set reaches far beyond tough guy dramatic roles. They might even tell you Meloni ranks high among the most underrated comedic actors of his day, pointing to his show-stopping supporting turns in the likes of the "Wet Hot American Summer" series, the "Harold and Kumar" movies, and 2014's shamefully overlooked rom-com "They Came Together."

Meloni is, of course, best known for playing Detective Elliot Stabler in NBC's long-running "Law & Order" spinoff "Special Victims Unit." The actor originated that role in the first season of "SVU," and made 266 appearances on the series before his unexpected 2011 exit. After a decade away from the "Law & Order" franchise, Meloni made his triumphant return as Stabler in a run of 2021 "Special Victims Unit" episodes, and he is now fronting his very own spinoff in "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

You may not realize it, but Christopher Meloni has also been playing a major character in the Batman universe, as well. Here's which one.