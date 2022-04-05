Kiefer Sutherland Explains How He Chooses Roles And Why He Wanted To Be Part Of The Contractor - Exclusive

After a long career in Hollywood, Kiefer Sutherland has the freedom to select the movies and TV shows he wants to be a part of, and he adheres to a simple rule of thumb when making his choices: "The reason why I choose one job over another is always going to be the story," he revealed. "Once I find a story that moves me, I almost don't care what character I play, I want to be a part of telling that story." He noted that he stuck with these parameters when he decided to appear in "The Contractor." "This was no different. I'm a huge fan of the genre of a thriller, and this was written as an A+ thriller," Sutherland stated.

The actor also appreciated the opportunity to be part of a film that explored the difficulties career military face when they return home. "["The Contractor"] also dealt with some things that I wasn't very familiar with," Sutherland shared. "I wasn't that knowledgeable about the unceremonious dismissal of soldiers when they're past their due date ... as [Pine's] character was, leaving him incredibly vulnerable. I also wasn't aware that there are contractors out there that are trying to pick up the brightest and the best that the Special Forces had to offer and use them for private contracting around the world for private corporations. That was an eye-opener, and I wanted to be a part of the film because I thought that those were important things to shine some light on."

But while Sutherland was fascinated by the film as a whole, he was also drawn to the role he played in it. "The part that was there for me was being this big brother," Sutherland observed, "painting this utopian world, where we could live and do what we love doing, and we'll do it for the right reasons. He's not entirely genuine about that — and I don't want to ruin the film for anybody — but I thought that the predator who's taking advantage of an emotionally vulnerable person, he thinks he's doing it for the right reasons, too. It's an interesting duality to play as an actor, but again, I was excited to be a part of the whole film."

"The Contractor" is now playing in select theaters, and is also available on demand and for digital purchase.