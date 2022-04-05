Chicago Fire Showrunner's Comments About The Season 10 Finale Should Excite Fans

"Chicago Fire" has had an explosive and enthralling Season 10 thus far. Based in the world of the "One Chicago" franchise, "Chicago Fire" follows a group of firefighters and rescue personnel who are often close both at work and outside of their professional environment. Between fighting fires and relationship drama, there are plenty of interesting and interweaving plots that are spun through each procedural-style episode.

Season 10 features plots involving an escape from a capsizing boat, the crew acting as an emergency dispatch when the local 911 center is put out of commission, the arrival of a new interim lieutenant, and the budding romance between Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Unfortunately, Casey abruptly leaves for Oregon to take guardianship of a friend's children, though he still maintains a long distance relationship with Brett.

Within the context of the show, that means that Casey has been absent for the past few episodes, but it seems like there may be some good news on the horizon that should get fans of "Chicago Fire" excited.