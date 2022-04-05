The Contractor's Chris Pine Shares What Spoke To Him About His New Action Thriller - Exclusive

Chris Pine was excited about "The Contractor" as soon as he read the script, which includes some powerful imagery. "It's a really complex little Rubik's Cube of a script," Pine observed. "On the surface, it's a very simple story, it's kind of trite, we've seen it before, it's [a] very straight, down-the-middle genre film. What's super complex for me is what lies underneath. In fact, the last image of the film (in the script) is James Harper wading out in the murky water with an oil refinery ahead of him and a broken, cracked Coca-Cola can washing by his dirty feet. I said, 'That's the film I want to make.' Whatever's in that kind of image to unpack, I want to get at."

Although the film includes plenty of thrilling action, Pine revealed that the part of the story that spoke to him was its exploration of something far more fundamental to the human experience. "This is really a character study wrapped in the packaging of an action thriller," Pine reflected. "This is the study of a man who, like all of us humans, uses fiction and stories to give purpose and meaning to their life, and the stories that he's been told and indoctrinated with are the stories of courage and sacrifice and honor, and country, America, protecting democracy. Then, very quickly, those are shown either to be corrupt or they're taken away from him, and all that he has left is the desire to survive and to protect his family. Those are things that go way beyond ideology and politics. Those are deep-seated, deep-rooted needs, and they're primal and lizard-brain stuff. I really was interested in the ideas [that] the human animal creates these stories that we live by and what happens when they are taken from you."

"The Contractor" is now playing in select theaters, and is also available on demand and for digital purchase.