This Awkward Cameo In The Bubble Is Making Fans Uncomfortable
The sheer number of celebrity cameos in Judd Apatow's "The Bubble" is truly astounding, especially when you consider how stacked the main cast of the film already is. "The Bubble" is a comedy which satirizes the film lockdowns that plagued Hollywood during the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, and follows the cast and crew of "Cliff Beasts 6" after they are essentially imprisoned in a hotel in order to continue shooting. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Fred Armisan, Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon, and Pedro Pascal, who all do their best to satirize the eccentric behavior of the Hollywood elite.
Alongside this impressive cast, the film also features cameos from Hollywood A-listers such as James McAvoy, John Cena, Benedict Cumberbatch, and John Lithgow. Despite the absolutely staggering amount of celebrities that appear throughout "The Bubble," there's no question that the strangest cameo in the entire film is that of Daisy Ridley, who appears in an unexpected scene alongside fellow "Star Wars" star Pedro Pascal.
Rey shares a kiss with Din Djarin in The Bubble
As the various stars trapped within the hotel find themselves slowly descending into madness, Pascal's character Dieter Bravo decides to blow off some steam by taking acid and exercising with a Pelaton-like workout machine. The virtual exercise class is taught by Kate (Ridley), who begins flirting with Dieter through the screen as the acid starts to take effect. Eventually, Kate actually comes through the screen and kisses Dieter, and the two have sex as Kate continually repeats her pre-recorded dialogue: "Are you ready to start a new day?"
While the scene itself is exceptionally odd, the truly uncomfortable aspect of it is the fact that both actors are incredibly well-known for their roles in the "Star Wars" franchise -– Daisy Ridley is famous for her portrayal of Rey in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, and Pascal has received critical acclaim for his performance as the bounty hunter Din Djarin in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" – and to see them having sex, for fans of both characters, can come across like reading poorly-written fan fiction. This ends up turning what should be a very comedic scene into something that is strangely unsettling, albeit through no fault of the actors themselves.
Fans online found the scene incredibly uncomfortable
As plenty of fans online were quick to point out, just seeing the two actors involved in any romantic capacity is incredibly uncomfortable for those who know them best from their roles in the "Star Wars" universe. "Rey did what to Mando?" tweeted @DeeVee00272256. "MISS REY AND MR DIN WHAT ARE YOU ALL DOING!????!??!??? WHATS GOING ONNN" tweeted @browneyesdilf.
Other fans, such as @BofurDeeznuts, chimed in across the internet to further emphasize just how gross the implication behind the scene truly is, if you view it through the eyes of the "Star Wars" universe, particularly in regard to the age difference between the characters. According to "Star Wars" canon Mando would be in his 50s by the events of "The Force Awakens" (if he's still alive, of course), and Rey is still just a teenager. That said, it's worth noting that in real life, the age difference between the actors is a great deal smaller: Ridley is 29, while Pascal is 47.
"Stop putting this on my tl," tweeted @druigsolo in response to a clip wherein Ridley and Pascal kiss through the screen. "It's reducing my life expectancy."
It's clear that "Star Wars" fans found it incredibly uncomfortable to see the two actors hooking up in "The Bubble," and there's no doubt that the film provided fans with one of the strangest "Star Wars" crossovers in recent memory.