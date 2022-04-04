This Awkward Cameo In The Bubble Is Making Fans Uncomfortable

As plenty of fans online were quick to point out, just seeing the two actors involved in any romantic capacity is incredibly uncomfortable for those who know them best from their roles in the "Star Wars" universe. "Rey did what to Mando?" tweeted @DeeVee00272256. "MISS REY AND MR DIN WHAT ARE YOU ALL DOING!????!??!??? WHATS GOING ONNN" tweeted @browneyesdilf.

Other fans, such as @BofurDeeznuts, chimed in across the internet to further emphasize just how gross the implication behind the scene truly is, if you view it through the eyes of the "Star Wars" universe, particularly in regard to the age difference between the characters. According to "Star Wars" canon Mando would be in his 50s by the events of "The Force Awakens" (if he's still alive, of course), and Rey is still just a teenager. That said, it's worth noting that in real life, the age difference between the actors is a great deal smaller: Ridley is 29, while Pascal is 47.

"Stop putting this on my tl," tweeted @druigsolo in response to a clip wherein Ridley and Pascal kiss through the screen. "It's reducing my life expectancy."

It's clear that "Star Wars" fans found it incredibly uncomfortable to see the two actors hooking up in "The Bubble," and there's no doubt that the film provided fans with one of the strangest "Star Wars" crossovers in recent memory.