Here's How To See All The Deleted Scenes From The Boys Seasons 1 And 2

Prime Video's "The Boys" is a superhero saga that pits reckless but beloved superpowered heroes against a small team of powerless antiheroes who have the experience and skills to stop any "supe" who dares to step out of line and threaten the lives of civilians. As fans of superhero sagas know, creating a credible universe featuring superheroes requires a lot of worldbuilding. But, naturally, there's only so much time to present such material; per IMDb, each episode of "The Boys" runs somewhere in the ballpark of an hour. With so much lore to present and a compressed amount of time to do it in, it's probably won't shock fans of the Karl Urban and Jack Quaid-led series that there are some deleted scenes from the first two seasons lying around on the cutting room floor.

If you're curious to spend even more time with Urban's Billy Butcher, Quaid's Hughie, and the rest of these, er, colorful characters ahead of the debut of Season 3, we have some good news. Sony Pictures Television, which produces various releases of "The Boys" for Amazon Studios, recently announced that fans will be able to get their hands on a whole assortment of previously-unseen deleted scenes left out of "The Boys" Season 1 and Season 2. So, how (and when) will you get to watch the show's treasure trove of missing moments?