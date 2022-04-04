Here's What The Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Following its theatrical debut in January of 2020, the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie ended up becoming the highest-grossing film adapted from a video game of all time. It was hardly surprising, then, when its producers at Paramount publicly announced that they had begun work on a second "Sonic" movie shortly after the premiere of the first. Now, the April 8 release of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is imminent, and viewers will soon get to find out for themselves whether the series' second installment lives up to the high standard set by its predecessor. Paramount currently has plans in place for a Sonic Cinematic Universe, so the development of a third "Sonic" movie and a couple of spinoffs may all be impacted by the performance of "Sonic 2."

Reviews for the film began surfacing online with its release about a week and a half away. On the whole, opinions are mixed, suggesting that, while existing "Sonic" fans can expect more of at least some of what they liked about the first "Sonic" movie, it may be less essential viewing for those with no interest in video games' fastest mascot. Here's what some of the reviews collected by Rotten Tomatoes have to say.