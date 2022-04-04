Anthony Mackie Spills Major Wakanda Forever Production News

Marvel fans still have a lot to look forward to in 2022: several projects await their release dates on Disney+ and the big screen throughout the rest of the year. The last Marvel Cinematic Universe film fans can expect in 2022 is potentially also Marvel Studios' largest question mark. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" may serve as the sequel to 2018's highest-grossing movie (per Box Office Mojo), but it will hit theaters without Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020, as King T'Challa. At the time, Variety published "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler's beautiful tribute to Boseman, which indicated he was deep in the writing process for a "Black Panther" sequel when Boseman died, necessitating major changes to the movie.

Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige said in 2020 that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will explore the world and characters that were established around T'Challa in the first "Black Panther," allowing for the return of cast members like Lupita N'yongo and Letitia Wright for the sequel (via SlashFilm). Still, unknown what shape the film's plot might take or which characters it might focus most on without Boseman.

MCU fans last saw Wakandans in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+, in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) work with the Dora Milaje after breaking Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) out of prison. While Mackie is not necessarily directly involved with the upcoming "Black Panther" sequel, he did have some news to share about the movie at the 2022 Grammy Awards.