Mark Gatiss Tells What It's Really Like Working With Tom Cruise On Mission: Impossible 7 - Exclusive

After accepting the mission to appear in the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, Mark Gatiss found that, just like one of the agents of the Impossible Mission Force, he was sworn to secrecy about the details of the movie. "All I could tell you," Gatiss confessed, "which is really funny, is that we had to sign an NDA. Really, there was lots of back and forth — it was like 'Mission: Impossible,' disappearing ink and all these things."

Yet it seems some members of the cast and crew kept things quieter than others. "On the third day on the set, [director] Chris McQuarrie was taking pictures of us and said, 'Do you mind if I put this on Instagram?'" Gatiss laughed. "I thought, 'Well, I thought we were secret.' Anyway, that's how it happened. All the pictures are out there."

Despite having to stay tight-lipped on plot details — even after the movie has wrapped — Gatiss is still in awe of the size of the production. "I can't say anything else except it was a lovely experience and intimidating in the sense that the scale of the movies is absolutely mind-blowing," Gatiss shared. "It was like being in a 'James Bond' movie. It was so huge."

However, Gatiss reserved his most complimentary comments for Cruise, whom he said was wonderful to work with. "Tom Cruise was so completely available and lovely that you pinch yourself when you realize that you are actually talking to him every day for quite a long time," Gatiss revealed, "and then you go, 'But it's Tom Cruise.' Every now and then, you go, 'Hang on, that's Tom Cruise.' It's not a little thing to say that he has been part of my moviegoing life since I was about 14, and to actually then be doing a scene with him, it really is amazing ... It was lovely."

Mark Gatiss can next be seen in "The Road Dance," which had its U.S. debut at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival; "Operation Mincemeat," which will be available on Netflix sometime in 2022; and "Mission: Impossible 7," which is scheduled to be released in 2023.